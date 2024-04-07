Cyclops: From Boring Leader to Mutant Defender

As the first leader of the X-Men , Cyclops grew up and evolved as part of the team. He has moved beyond his early rigid and rule-following days to become one of mutantkind's greatest defenders. Not only is he willing to sacrifice his own well-being for the sake of his people, but he's proven himself capable of making the difficult decisions necessary to keep them moving forward. He's a far cry from the boring leader he's made out to be.
Since Charles Xavier recruited Scott Summers as the first member of his X-Men, Cyclops has lived through more than his fair share of difficult times. Often, his fellow mutants look to him for answers amid the many catastrophes they face, and after attempted genocides, relentless attacks, and a massive loss of power, those answers stop being polite and easy to swallow. To survive (and ensure mutantkind survived alongside him), Cyclops grew into a different sort of leade
