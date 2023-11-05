Cyclist in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle in Kaysville

A cyclist was flown to a trauma center in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on 1200 South Main Street in Kaysville. The incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 3. The cyclist is still in the Intensive Care Unit as of Saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation and intoxication is not believed to be a factor.

