Cyclist Convicted of Murder in Love Triangle Case

A Texas jury convicted Kaitlin Armstrong of murdering elite professional cyclist Anna Moriah 'Mo' Wilson last year in a jealous rage stemming from a love triangle involving another pro cyclist. The Travis County jury deliberated for 2½ hours on Nov. 16 before finding Armstrong, 35, guilty of murder in the first degree. Wilson's loved ones sighed with relief and hugged after the verdict was read, while Armstrong sat in silence.

Armstrong, who did not take the stand during the trial, faces up to 99 years in prison at her sentencing. Prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty. Wilson, 25, was a rising star in the sport of gravel racing. She was shot three times on May 11, 2022, by Armstrong after having dinner with Armstrong's boyfriend, pro cyclist Colin Strickland, a jury found. “She lived as if every day were her last day,” Wilson's mother, Karen Wilson, told the court. 'She never wasted any time. It was as if she knew her life would be short.' What did Armstrong's boyfriend say on the stand? Strickland took the witness stand in her murder trial on No

