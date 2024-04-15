Cybersecurity Firm Takes Down 250 Websites Selling Fake Weight-Loss and Diabetes Drugs

- The cybersecurity firm BrandShield has taken down more than 250 websites selling fake versions of popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs in the GLP-1 class, the company’s CEO Yoav Keren told Reuters.

The drugs have been shown to help patients lose on average as much as 20% of their weight, fueling explosive demand and a burgeoning global market for fake versions. Websites taken down for selling bogus GLP-1s represented just over 15% of the 1,655 websites BrandShield reported last year for peddling counterfeit drugs in areas, including hormone-related drugs, central nervous system medicines and cancer treatments.

BrandShield worked with the Pharmaceutical Security Institute , an industry-backed organization, to take down these websites. PSI's members, which include Lilly and Novo, chose which drugs to target, according to Keren.

