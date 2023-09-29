Cyberpunk 2077 Shares Early Patch Notes for 2.01 Update

Here's a preview of what's coming in Cyberpunk 2077's next update. While most of these fixes are for very specific issues, there is some good news in the patch notes for those on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077 was always good depending on who you ask -- our own review gave it a 4/5 despite a messy presentation at launch because of the immersion and sheer amount of things to do that it offered among other things. The better question then is whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 is the game that players thought it was going to be and the game that CD Projekt Red wanted it to be.

Cyberpunk 2077 players are busy now with the big Update 2.0 as well as the Phantom Liberty DLC which finally released this week, but hot on the heels of both of those, CD Projekt Red has another update on the way. Thankfully for players who are already sweating over how they're going to take in what's coming next while still grappling with what's already been released, this next update, 2.01, will be one more focused on bugfixes and performance improvements needed after releasing so much content into the game. The notes shared so far are just a preview, however, with the full set of patch notes and the update itself to come to players soon.

While most of these fixes are for very specific issues, there is some good news in the patch notes for those on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. For the former, the update will fix an instance where players' saves could become corrupted, and for the latter, we'll see some performance improvements in the new Dogtown area that was added as part of Phantom Liberty.

The patch notes that we know of so far for this update can be found below:

And based on responses to the releases so far, it seems like that's the case. Phantom Liberty and, perhaps more so, Update 2.0, have gotten nearly universal praise from Cyberpunk 2077 players new and old who either kept playing or returned to the game out of curiosity. Our review of the DLC offered similar praise while our opinion of the big update was even higher.