Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Gets New Update

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty just released last month, but CD Projekt is already looking to the future of the franchise. A sequel to the game, codenamed Project Orion, was announced several months ago, but little else was revealed.

"This project is on a conceptual design level right now, and it's going to be designed by a team of veterans who were responsible for fine-tuning Cyberpunk 2077 and designing Phantom Liberty," said Badowski."We're going to work out of North America, Vancouver and Boston locations, team leadership are already there.

Lessons from Cyberpunk 2077 It will be interesting to see when the game does end up releasing, and the lessons CD Projekt learned from Cyberpunk 2077's release. The original game dropped in 2020, after years of hype. While things seemed promising initially, the game launched in a broken state. headtopics.com

These days, Cyberpunk 2077 is in much better shape. The game has gotten a lot of updates over the last three years, fixing many of the game's biggest issues. Not only has the base game improved, but the Phantom Liberty DLC has been almost universally well-received. Despite the DLC's critical and commercial successes, CD Projekt will not be making any more expansions.

Hope for the FutureHopefully the quality of Phantom Liberty bodes well for Project Orion when it does launch! CD Projekt likely has no desire to repeat the mistakes of Cyberpunk 2077's launch, or deal with any of the same fallout. Of course, some gamers might still be hesitant to purchase the game on launch day, just in case. headtopics.com

Are you excited about the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077? Do you think the next game will launch in better shape than the previous one?

CDPR Announces A Live-Action 'Cyberpunk 2077' Show (Or Movie)

