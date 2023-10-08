Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Heaviest of Hearts Walkthrough (Choices & Rewards)

Quick Links One of the quests seen in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC is "Heaviest of Hearts," which offers different rewards for choices made as V attempts to infiltrate a nightclub covertly. Offered during a gig you receive as you explore the new area of Dogtown, this mission tests your stealth skills as you negotiate with some heavy hitters in Night City.

Apparently, an officer from the D.A.'s office named Georgina Zembinsky has been trying to bring down a crime kingpin named Hector Sacristán and forced Michael to testify against Eric. According to Michael, Eric has info that could incriminate Sacristán, which explains why Georgina wanted to put them in a place where he could testify so badly.

The bartender will say that the D.A. officer is likely in the VIP booth and to meet with a person named Jack in the bathroom for more information. You'll catch Jack in the middle of some sort of deal; go ahead and kindly interrupt him to find Georgina for you in Cyberpunk 2077. headtopics.com

Get Into the VIP Area The moment you reach the VIP section, you will quickly realize that you aren't allowed in to reach Georgina, making it challenging to keep sticking to stealth. You might find Markus, an NPC that gets thrown out of the VIP section in Cyberpunk 2077 right as you're arriving, but you do not need to talk to him.

Make your way to Room 4, where Jack mentioned friends of Georgina were who would know her location. However, if you want to grab a special weapon, head down to Room 6 without getting spotted to retrieve the Crimestopper weapon in Cyberpunk 2077. headtopics.com

Talk To Georgina Zembinksy Similar to the end of the "Push it to the Limit" quest in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty, the last part of this mission is simply talking, leading to an interesting decision. No matter what you did to open the hidden path from the fusebox, it will lead to VIP Room 6 on the right.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are In Love With New NPCCyberpunk 2077 players are blown away by one of the NPCs in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Live-Action Series in Development from CD Projekt RedIt seems video game developer CD Projekt Red is looking to expand, turning its world of Cyberpunk 2077 into the next bold step into live-action. Perhaps inspired in part by the success of the Netflix

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Late in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC, V must decide if they want to kill Solomon Reed or agree to his deal, altering the DLC's ending.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Phantom Liberty side quest unlocks a whole new way to earn legendary rewards. Here’s how to find and complete it in the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.On today's show John Aljets & Maggie Lovitt discuss Cyberpunk 2077 live-action in development, Patrick Stewart's possible return to Star Trek, & Loki!

‘Cyberpunk 2’ May Have ‘Starfield’-Like Third Person TogglingI’ve been writing about video games, television and movies for Forbes for over 10 years, and you may have seen my reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. I cover all manner of console and PC games, but if it’s about looting or shooting, I’m definitely there. If I’m watching something, it’s usually science fiction, horror or superheroic. I’m also a regular on IGN’s Fireteam Chat podcast and have published five sci-fi novels.