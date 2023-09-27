Cyberpunk 2077 on Sale for a Limited Time

CDPR celebrates Phantom Liberty's release with a Cyberpunk 2077 sale, letting some players get both for the price of the base game at launch. The Steam and Epic Game Store sales end on October 1, while the PS4 and PS5 sale ends on October 5. It is unclear how long the other sales will last. However, it seems reasonable to assume that they will end somewhere around those dates.
. Players can grab the PlayStation bundle for $56.76, while the Steam bundle is $60.70. Meanwhile, the Epic and GOG bundles are $63.99, making Steam’s promotion a slightly better deal for PC gamers. Interestingly, the Phantom Liberty bundle has a page on the Xbox Store but is not currently available on that platform.
Cyberpunk 2077 did not have the most successful launch in recent gaming history. While some users had a good time, others experienced crippling bugs and performance issues. Many players also felt that CDPR had promised a lot more than the game offered. Still, developers have worked hard to improve it over the last two years, with