Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get Hansen's Airdrops

The next morning, V can head downstairs to find Jacob looking up at a plume of red smoke on the roof of a distant skyscraper. You can chat with Jacob, and he'll explain that he can't parkour all the way up to get the airdrop, and he's happy for V to grab it. This is rather misleading, as there's no parkour required and nothing you need to add to the list of things to do before starting Phantom Liberty.

Instead of trying to leap between rooftops, head over to the point marked on the map above, which is just beyond a big sign for “AKEBONO”. Here, V can find a functional elevator on the left, at the base of the building, to take them up to the rooftop where the airdrop landed.

At the top, V will find themselves immediately drawn into a three-way firefight between Hansen’s troops and members of the Voodoo Boys: another gang that calls Dogtown and Pacifica home.

Make sure to prepare your weapons loadout, preferably with some of Phantom Liberty’s new weapons, as this can be a tough fight. V will draw attention from the gang and Hansen’s troops at the same time, and you’ll need to wipe both groups out to claim the airdrop.

The cargo can be found on a small rooftop, guarded by two of Hansen’s soldiers. It’s worth mentioning that the airdrop might disappear if V doesn’t head up to the skyscraper quickly enough, so you’ll need to be quick to get the loot.

How To Find Kurt Hansen’s Other Airdrops In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty The first airdrop contains some great loot, including a shard to increase V’s carrying capacity and a rare cyberdeck. Luckily, it’s not the only airdrop players can find. As you journey through Dogtown, you’ll occasionally spot similar cargo capsules being airdropped nearby.

They all contain great loot and are worth claiming; however, they might also require some combat or clever environmental puzzle-solving to reach them. They're particularly worth the effort if you started a new character just to play Phantom Liberty. One example involves using a nearby forklift to reach a nearby ledge, all while under fire from two of Hansen’s soldiers.

You can also find datashards hinting at an ongoing battle over the cargo, with Hansen’s troops continually frustrated by the scavengers using improvised technology to redirect the airdrops. It’s a fun side activity that’s great for claiming some loot and getting a few snippets of lore in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.