Cyberpunk 2077: Dog Eat Dog Quest Walkthrough (Phantom Liberty)

"Dog Eat Dog" is the inaugural quest that kicks off the main story of Cyberpunk 2077's expansion, Phantom Liberty. As a result, this isn't an ordinary mission; it's one of the most important ones in the DLC. You'll go on to meet one of the game's new protagonists, as well as become acquainted with Night City's newest neighborhood, Dogtown.

Meeting Songbird "Dog Eat Dog" starts with a mysterious voice telling you they can save your life, but you must first meet them at the Dogtown border. Head there and you'll meet Phantom Liberty's newest protagonist, Songbird.

Sneaking Into The Old Parking Garage Once you've concluded your conversation with Songbird, your next objective will be to find an entrance to the old parking area, which you can easily do by jumping through the dumpster to your right. Now, you have to make it into the garage, which you can do silently or loud.

Reach The Catwalk Now that you've gotten the platform to work, the next part of the mission consists of you walking through the underground car garage and conversing with Songbird until you reach the catwalk. The platforms with glowing lights indicate the path you must take, and it's all pretty straightforward. headtopics.com

Nonetheless, once you've made your way to the catwalk, have a quick conversation with Songbird and then make your way to Dogtown through the garage. Again, the same premise applies: follow the objective markers, and you'll end up in Dogtowns Black Market, one of Phantom Liberty's new areas. Feel free to see what the vendors have in store before proceeding to the construction site.

