Cyberpunk 2077: Balls To The Wall Quest Walkthrough (Phantom Liberty)

After completing the third primary expansion mission, "Spider and the Fly" in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you'll gain access to the "Balls To The Wall" side mission. This mission requires you to assist two eager chooms, Paco and Babs in getting themselves out of a sticky situation. And, while you may believe it is honorable to lend a helping hand, proceed with caution because this side mission has multiple outcomes, not all of which are favorable.

Meeting Paco And Babs The "Balls To The Wall" side mission is located in Dogtown, near the Golden Pacifica fast travel point, in case you were wondering where Dogtown is on Cyberpunk 2077's Map. When you arrive, you'll come across a BARGHEST camp. Paco and Babs, two new recruits, can be found inside. Begin a conversation with them to begin the "Balls To The Wall" side mission.

After the fight, you'll awaken from your trance. However, Paco's story isn't over yet, so take another hit of Deep Dive and enter part two of the trance. Playing as Hanson again, you must fight off a bunch of scavengers in vehicular combat and in the streets. Once you've sorted the conflict, speak to Paco and leave the trance. Finally, Paco will reveal why he requires your assistance: he stole and sold the generators from his new boss, Hansen, who didn't take the action very kindly. In fact, he wants both Paco and Babs dead.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Not only will knowing how this mission plays out help you get the desired ending but there are some easily missed cyberpunk weapons in this side mission. As a result, because this is one of the side quests with the best rewards, you'll want to know the best way to approach it.

Meeting Paco And Babs The "Balls To The Wall" side mission is located in Dogtown, near the Golden Pacifica fast travel point, in case you were wondering where Dogtown is on Cyberpunk 2077's Map. When you arrive, you'll come across a BARGHEST camp. Paco and Babs, two new recruits, can be found inside. Begin a conversation with them to begin the "Balls To The Wall" side mission.

The two will immediately offer you a drink to ease you into their situation. Following that, Paco will offer you a whiff of "Deep Dive". Although it's always smart to say no to drugs, if you want to see this mission through you'll need to take a hit. After taking a hit, you'll enter Paco's memories and relive his BARGHEST initiation. However, you are not playing as Paco, but rather as his leader, Kurt Hanson. Besides the point, all you have to do in this trance is talk to Hanson's second-in-command, Yuri, and then head down to fight with Paco as part of his initiation.

After the fight, you'll awaken from your trance. However, Paco's story isn't over yet, so take another hit of Deep Dive and enter part two of the trance. Playing as Hanson again, you must fight off a bunch of scavengers in vehicular combat and in the streets. Once you've sorted the conflict, speak to Paco and leave the trance. Finally, Paco will reveal why he requires your assistance: he stole and sold the generators from his new boss, Hansen, who didn't take the action very kindly. In fact, he wants both Paco and Babs dead.

Consequential Decisions After Paco explains why he needs your help, you will have three dialogue options to choose from: "Gotta frame Yuri.", "At this stage... run for the hills, guys." and lastly, "See if I can't call in some favors. Could work somethin' out." The outcome of the mission will be determined by your response here. More importantly, the decision you make will have serious consequences for Paco and Babs' lives, so you'll want to know the outcome of each answer before you lock it in.

Below are spoilers for all the different endings for the "Balls To The Wall" side mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Gotta Frame Yuri If you think it's a good idea to frame Yuri Paco and Babs will ask you to meet them the next day in an underground passageway. You can go the next day or immediately and just sit on a bench to pass the time. In either case, the same result occurs; Paco and Babs do not meet you there, but Yuri does. He was one step ahead of the game, knew you were going to frame him, and now you must take him on in a quick boss fight.

Be sure to loot Yuri's body after the fight. On him, you'll find a M-10AF Lexington and M-76 Omaha, as well as a conversation shard.

If you read the shard on Yuri's body, you'll discover that both Yuri and Hansen knew about what Paco did. Unfortunately, he wasn't as lucky as you, and you end up finding Paco's body hanging under the Needle with its head cut off. Upon investigating it, you'll have to text Babs and fill her in on what happened.

At This Stage... Run For The Hills If you select this dialogue option, you will suggest that Paco leave town. Fortunately, you can take his new ride, which he purchased by selling the generators. Nonetheless, Paco will hop in the trunk, you'll drive him out of Dogtown and to the Grand Imperial Mall.

After dropping Paco off, he notes that he'll message you in a couple of days when he has his stuff together. Meet up with Paco after a few days, and you'll come to find he's joined the Scavs. It's not the best outcome for him, but because so, he'll reward your assistance with 8,000 credits and a Tier 5+ Carmen Power Assault Rifle - one of the best weapons in Cyberpunk 2077.

Call In Some Favors The last dialogue option that shapes this story is, "See if I can't call in some favors. Could work somethin' out." If you choose this path, you can have up to three possible people to ask for help, however, who you can ask depends on your relationships from Cyberpunk 2077. Rogue, Panam, and River are the three people you can ask for favors from. If you don't have a good relationship with some of these characters or never decided to romance Panam or romance River, then you won't have the option to call them.

No matter who you choose to ask for help, the ending is pretty much the same. Paco will text you to confirm that both he and Babs are fine, and will instruct you to return to the BARGHEST camp to collect the reward he left for your assistance. It's the same Carmen Power Assault Rifle as before, but this time with a 400XP Solo skill shard.

Either way, no matter what path you choose, this is one of the most consequential side missions in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.