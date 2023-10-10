Cyberpunk 2077: 5 Best Vehicles For Vehicle Combat

Vehicle combat is now a part of Cyberpunk 2077, and V will need the best cars in the game to stay alive on the streets of Night City. Update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion both add several new vehicles, some of which are specifically tuned for car combat. Players have many options, including juggernauts and sleek sports cars with hidden weapons.

The Sidewinder comes equipped with extra plating and a full armament of weapons, including mounted guns and a missile launcher. On top of that, it also boasts a 520-horsepower engine, easily outclassing the Bandit’s 364-horsepower engine. It’s essentially the fastest and most well-armed variant of an already fantastic car.

4 Militech Hellhound The Militech Hellhound trades speed for sheer survivability, with six wheels and heavy armor. Like Cyberpunk’s Mackinaw Demiurge monster truck, it works best as a battering ram. V can use its weight and bulk to push enemy vehicles off the road. headtopics.com

The only real downside to the Hellhound is its low speed. Even with an 820-horsepower engine, it’s not the fastest car on the streets. However, it can still build up enough speed to keep up with smaller cars, so it’s still a solid and expensive choice.

The Shion Samum is the perfect pick for anyone who wants to thrive in vehicle combat without trading too much style for substance. It’s faster than the Sidewinder and Hellhound and still carries a full arsenal of vehicle weapons. Unfortunately, like the Sidewinder, it’s not free and is locked behind El Capitan’s vehicle contracts. headtopics.com

2 Quadra Type-66 Hoon Cyberpunk 2077’s Ken Block tribute car is one of the best cars in the game, regardless of whether players plan on engaging in vehicle combat. This variant of the Quadra Type-66 has an engine with a colossal 1,000 horsepower, armor plating, and mounted machine guns. The absence of a mounted missile launcher means it lacks the sheer hitting power of other combat-focused cars.

