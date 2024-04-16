Cyanobacteria Species Shows Potential for Evolution into Nitrogen-Fixing Organelles

Nitrogen is a nutrient essential for all life on Earth. Despite the abundance of nitrogen gas in the atmosphere, it remains largely inaccessible to many life forms until it undergoes nitrogen fixation. This vital process transforms dinitrogen into ammonium, an important source of inorganic nitrogen.

While there are bacteria that are able to reduce dinitrogen to ammonium, researchers at the University of Rhode Island, Institut de Ciències del Mar in Barcelona, University of California at Santa Cruz, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have discovered nitrogen-fixing symbiotic organisms exhibiting behaviors similar to organelles. In fact, researchers posit these symbiotic organisms – UCYN-A, ain areas of the open ocean that are often low in nutrients.

The study details how researchers found a size relationship between UCYN-A and their symbiotic partner cells – consistent with the size relationships between other organelles and their hosts. As organelles get larger, so do their host cells ­– eventually dividing and replicating. Mathematical modeling revealed the metabolic trade-offs which regulate the relative cell size through nutrient acquisition and exchange.

“Our study focuses on a much more recent symbiotic relationship that emerged about 100 million years ago, allowing us to explore the evolution of organelle formation in its early stages,” explained Francisco Cornejo, co-lead author and postdoc researcher in the department of marine biology and oceanography at the Institut de Ciències del Mar.“The surprisingly tight size relationship between UCYN-A and its host can be explained by the resource economy of the partners.

Cyanobacteria UCYN-A Nitrogen-Fixing Organelles Symbiotic Relationship Marine Algae Cellular Evolution

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SciTechDaily1 / 🏆 84. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study highlights the potential of cyanobacteria as biofertilizersOne ecosystem's trash could be another ecosystem's treasure, according to scientists studying cyanobacteria, more commonly known as blue-green algae.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

'Courtship' gene shows different effects in two fruit fly speciesA gene associated with courtship behavior in fruit flies does not operate the same way in two different fruit fly species, a new study finds. The work demonstrates that conserved genes—the same genes found across species—do not necessarily have the same function across species.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Study shows impacts of invasive species transcend ecosystem boundariesInvasive species influence biodiversity across larger spatial extents than previously thought. In a recently published study, researchers from Eawag and the University of Zurich show that the impacts of invasive species extend far beyond the ecosystems they invade and that three mechanisms are primarily responsible for this.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Ukraine Map Shows French Troop Locations in Potential InterventionFrench President Emmanuel Macron is at the forefront of a nascent proposal to officially deploy NATO forces inside Ukraine.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Bitcoin Price Shows Bullish Divergence, Indicating Potential UptrendThe bearish flag is a popular trading pattern that typically signals the continuation of a downtrend. Failing to record any lasting uptrend, the Bitcoin price gets trapped within two parallel trend lines, with bears being determined to push the price lower. However, it is worth noting that this pattern is far from being infallible: a sudden change in the price trend could invalidate it. If the consolidation phase continues for way too long, sellers might end up running out of momentum. In such a case, the bulls would be able to resume the uptrend. According to popular cryptocurrency trader Scott Melker, there has been a confirmed bullish divergence on the four-hour chart of the largest cryptocurrency. This might signal that buyers are finally ready to step in. Once again, the easiest signal to find bounces and at least local bottoms. Still, according to Stanley, there is some hope for the bulls

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Interactive Map Shows Potential Expansion of Michigan's Lakes Due to Climate ChangeA new interactive map reveals how climate change could cause water levels to rise in Michigan's lakes, leading to wider shorelines and submerged areas. The state's reliance on its vast waterways makes it particularly vulnerable to these changes, with neighborhoods and infrastructure at risk of being lost to the lakes.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »