CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload miss work

A group of pharmacists frustrated with overwhelming workloads didn't show up for work last week in at least a dozen Kansas City-area CVS pharmacies CVS spokeswoman Amy Thibault said the company is “focused on addressing the concerns raised by our pharmacists so we can continue to deliver the high-quality care our patients depend on.
” Chief Pharmacy Officer Prem Shah apologized for not addressing concerns sooner in a memo to Kansas City-area staff that wasby USA Today. He promised to remain in the city until the problems are addressed and come back regularly to check on the progress.
“We want you, our valued pharmacy teams, to be in a position to succeed. We are working hard to support you and are here to help and create sustainable solutions,” Shah said as he encouraged the pharmacists to continue to share their concerns even anonymously.
It's unclear why workload concerns that are common industrywide led to a walkout in Kansas City. The pharmacists involved haven't spoken publicly. At stores where there is only one pharmacist on duty, the pharmacy has to shut down every time that person leaves the area because a pharmacist must be there to supervise technicians in their work.
, the pharmacists weren't demanding raises or more vacation, but more workers to help them.
that it supports the stand the Kansas City pharmacists took.
“Pharmacists who find themselves in situations where the welfare of others is in question should always pause, evaluate the situation, and take the steps necessary to ensure safe, optimal patient care,” the group said.
CVS Health has about 300,000 employees and runs prescription drug plans through one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits managers. Its Aetna insurance arm covers more than 25 million people, and the company has nearly 10,000 drugstores.
The company said last month that operating income at its drugstores
as reimbursement rates from patient's insurance providers for drugs remained tight. CVS eliminated about 5,000 jobs, but company officials said none of those involved dealing with customers.
Amanda Applegate with the Kansas Pharmacists Association said pharmacists have always had a lot on their plate.
“When we are not valued as health care professionals, it doesn’t allow the job that needs to be done to be done," she said."And that’s keeping you know, patients safe — right drug, right patient, right time, right dose.”Associated Press reporter Heather Hollingsworth contributed to this report from Mission, Kan., and Summer Ballentine contributed from Columbia, Mo.
