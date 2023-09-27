CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload miss work

A group of pharmacists frustrated with overwhelming workloads didn't show up for work last week in at least a dozen Kansas City-area CVS pharmacies. CVS spokeswoman Amy Thibault said the company is “focused on addressing the concerns raised by our pharmacists so we can continue to deliver the high-quality care our patients depend on.

” Chief Pharmacy Officer Prem Shah apologized for not addressing concerns sooner in a memo to Kansas City-area staff that wasby USA Today. He promised to remain in the city until the problems are addressed and come back regularly to check on the progress.

“We want you, our valued pharmacy teams, to be in a position to succeed. We are working hard to support you and are here to help and create sustainable solutions,” Shah said as he encouraged the pharmacists to continue to share their concerns even anonymously.

It’s unclear why workload concerns that are common industrywide led to a walkout in Kansas City. The pharmacists involved haven’t spoken publicly. At stores where there is only one pharmacist on duty, the pharmacy has to shut down every time that person leaves the area because a pharmacist must be there to supervise technicians in their work.statement headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Shut Down Kansas City Restaurant After Chiefs WinTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce shut down restaurant, Prime Social in Kansas City, after the Chiefs' victory on Sunday night. A source tells ET, “Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them. Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities.”\r



Steelers' team plane makes emergency landing in Kansas CityThe Pittsburgh Steelers' charter flight home following a Sunday night win in Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City early Monday.

Taylor Swift va a partido de Travis Kelce de los Chiefs de Kansas CityTravis Kelce puso el balón del lado de Taylor Swift y ella terminó llevándolo al Arrowhead Stadium.

Where Swifties can get Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs No. 87 jerseyTravis Kelce jersey sales have skyrocketed after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game. Here is where Swifties can get the No. 87 jersey, or even create their own Taylor Swift Chiefs jersey.

Taylor Swift attends Kansas City Chiefs game, boosting sales of Travis Kelce jerseys 400%Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce's No. 87 jersey saw a roughly 400% spike in sales after Swift appeared at a Chiefs game Sunday

Taylor Swift's attendance at Kansas City Chiefs game brings spike in Travis Kelce jersey salesThe surprise attendance of pop superstar Taylor Swift at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game also brought an unexpected surge in sales of Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce's jersey, according to sports retailer Fanatics.

, the pharmacists weren’t demanding raises or more vacation, but more workers to help them.

CVS spokeswoman Amy Thibault said the company is “focused on addressing the concerns raised by our pharmacists so we can continue to deliver the high-quality care our patients depend on.”

Chief Pharmacy Officer Prem Shah apologized for not addressing concerns sooner in a memo to Kansas City-area staff that wasby USA Today. He promised to remain in the city until the problems are addressed and come back regularly to check on the progress.

“We want you, our valued pharmacy teams, to be in a position to succeed. We are working hard to support you and are here to help and create sustainable solutions,” Shah said as he encouraged the pharmacists to continue to share their concerns even anonymously.

It’s unclear why workload concerns that are common industrywide led to a walkout in Kansas City. The pharmacists involved haven’t spoken publicly.

At stores where there is only one pharmacist on duty, the pharmacy has to shut down every time that person leaves the area because a pharmacist must be there to supervise technicians in their work.statement

that it supports the stand the Kansas City pharmacists took.

“Pharmacists who find themselves in situations where the welfare of others is in question should always pause, evaluate the situation, and take the steps necessary to ensure safe, optimal patient care,” the group said.

CVS Health has about 300,000 employees and runs prescription drug plans through one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits managers. Its Aetna insurance arm covers more than 25 million people, and the company has nearly 10,000 drugstores.

The company said last month that operating income at its drugstores

as reimbursement rates from patient’s insurance providers for drugs remained tight. CVS eliminated about 5,000 jobs, but company officials said none of those involved dealing with customers.

Amanda Applegate with the Kansas Pharmacists Association said pharmacists have always had a lot on their plate.

“When we are not valued as health care professionals, it doesn’t allow the job that needs to be done to be done,” she said. “And that’s keeping you know, patients safe — right drug, right patient, right time, right dose.”Associated Press reporter Heather Hollingsworth contributed to this report from Mission, Kan., and Summer Ballentine contributed from Columbia, Mo.