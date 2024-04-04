CVS Health to Cover Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill at Zero Cost

CVS Health announced that its drug plans will now cover the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S. at no cost for many health plan sponsors . This decision has the potential to increase access to contraception and prevent unintended pregnancies without a prescription. The pill, known as Opill , will be added to CVS Caremark's list of preventive services oral contraceptives and will be covered at zero cost for many sponsors.

Opill is available at pharmacies starting April 1, with a retail price of $19.99 for a one-month supply and $49.99 for a three-month supply

