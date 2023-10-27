Cuyahoga Falls neighbors petitioning city to halt marijuana dispensaries

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A group of neighbors in Cuyahoga Falls is calling on the city to halt more marijuana dispensaries from coming to town. They think their health, safety and property value concerns could be compounded if Issue 2 legalizes recreational marijuana in Ohio.

She started the petition several weeks ago when she and other neighbors first heard the former payday lending building was being converted. The group of neighbors has been collecting signatures and speaking to city leaders about their concerns. They point to the building’s small lot and prohibit neighborhood street parking as a potential challenge if the facility draws a large customer base.

“That’s my biggest push as a mom of 2 kids,” said Laura. “I think about their future, I think about, ‘Ok, we go recreational.’ And they’re young now, but what happens when they’re in middle school, or they’re in high school, and this is just everywhere?”“We see bars everywhere,” said Don Parks. “It’s much less impactful than alcohol ever was.” headtopics.com

“As long as it’s not like right next to a school or within a mile of a school, I feel that that’s better,” he said. “Our local zoning laws and regulations at that location allow retail sales, and we currently have no legal grounds to stop it. This medical facility is also legally permitted under state law,” the web page said.

