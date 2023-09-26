Cuyahoga County Council approves jail site purchase, but construction funding unclear

Cuyahoga County has approved purchasing a site in Garfield Heights to build a new jail. It will cost taxpayers $38.7 million. Tuesday, the county council approved a $38.7 million purchase of a jail site in Garfield Heights. The 72-acre site is currently owned by Craig Realty Group – Cleveland LLC. The legislation was approved in an eight-to-three vote.

Those voting in favor of the legislation were Jack Schron, Meredith Turner, Patrick Kelly, Dale Miller, Martin Sweeney, Michael Gallagher, Pernel Jones and Scott Tuma. Yvonne Conwell, Cheryl Stephens and Sunny Simon were opposed.Justice Center Capital Projects Fund

, which was created when County Council deposited $53.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars into an account in 2022. As for construction of the new jail – the most recent estimate places that price tag at $750 million – no funding source has yet been approved.

Schron spoke in favor of the new jail site, saying it would provide an opportunity for economic development both in Garfield Heights and in downtown Cleveland at the current jail site. Tuma voiced support for the Garfield Heights site, saying the county is in “crisis mode” regarding conditions in the existing jail.

Read more:

clevelanddotcom »

New Cuyahoga County council, upcoming health fair to focus on women's healthOn Tuesday, county officials introduced legislation to create a Cuyahoga Co. Women's Health Advisory Council ahead of a health fair and expo that will also be putting women's health at the forefront.

2 Cuyahoga County domestic relations judges call for colleague to relinquish chief judge positionJudges Francine Goldberg and Colleen Ann Reali cited a list of recent controversies facing Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze in a Sept. 12 letter asking for the court to elect a new administrative judge.

– including huge Christmas Barbie display – returns to Cuyahoga County FairgroundsMagic of Lights, a holiday-themed light display, is scheduled to return to Greater Cleveland in November and December.

Cuyahoga County announces new healthcare options for women, familiesDr. Lauren Beene, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, and Dr. Airica Steed, CEO & President, The MetroHealth System, will join Ronayne at the news conference.

Pr. George’s County Council inches toward virtual voting, after outcryTwo County Council members signaled an openness to loosen virtual participation rules, right before the council’s first pregnant member goes on maternity leave.

Putnam County corrections lieutenant arrested for DUI in St. Johns CountyCorrections Lieutenant Karly Yoder, 33, was driving when she was pulled over by an officer with the St. Augustine Police Department.

Sep. 26, 2023, 8:17 p.m.Sep. 26, 2023, 8:05 p.m.ByCLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County has finally committed to a site where it wants to build a new jail.

Tuesday, the county council approved a $38.7 million purchase of a jail site in Garfield Heights. The 72-acre site is currently owned by Craig Realty Group – Cleveland LLC.

The legislation was approved in an eight-to-three vote. Those voting in favor of the legislation were Jack Schron, Meredith Turner, Patrick Kelly, Dale Miller, Martin Sweeney, Michael Gallagher, Pernel Jones and Scott Tuma. Yvonne Conwell, Cheryl Stephens and Sunny Simon were opposed.Justice Center Capital Projects Fund

, which was created when County Council deposited $53.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars into an account in 2022.

As for construction of the new jail – the most recent estimate places that price tag at $750 million – no funding source has yet been approved.

Schron spoke in favor of the new jail site, saying it would provide an opportunity for economic development both in Garfield Heights and in downtown Cleveland at the current jail site.

Tuma voiced support for the Garfield Heights site, saying the county is in “crisis mode” regarding conditions in the existing jail.Miller said he would much rather invest county money in mental health, education and other programs that address social ills, but that doing so wasn’t yet feasible.

“50 years from now they will say we were living in the dark ages, but we need a jail,” Miller said, voicing support for the Garfield Heights site.

“This site is better than all of the rest of them, and by a wide margin,” Miller said.

A point of contention was that a study council had authorized regarding

was not heard in committee, which Stephens, Simon and Sweeney said was common practice. As a result, the study was not made public before the meeting.

“For some reason we don’t want to hear the truth,” Simon said.

Simon advocated for considering the Kirby Road site, saying the Garfield Heights site is too large and with multiple acres taken up by retention ponds, and that it is to remote from services, including transportation.

One of Simon’s previous proposals would have required Cuyahoga County to lock in a construction funding source before finalizing the site purchase, but she abandoned the idea as council voted against it seven to four over the summer.