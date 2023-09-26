Cuyahoga County Council approves jail site purchase, but construction funding unclear

Cuyahoga County has approved purchasing a site in Garfield Heights to build a new jail. It will cost taxpayers $38.7 million. Tuesday, the county council approved a $38.7 million purchase of a jail site in Garfield Heights. The 72-acre site is currently owned by Craig Realty Group – Cleveland LLC. The legislation was approved in an eight-to-three vote.
Sep. 26, 2023, 8:17 p.m.Sep. 26, 2023, 8:05 p.m.ByCLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County has finally committed to a site where it wants to build a new jail.
Tuesday, the county council approved a $38.7 million purchase of a jail site in Garfield Heights. The 72-acre site is currently owned by Craig Realty Group – Cleveland LLC.
The legislation was approved in an eight-to-three vote. Those voting in favor of the legislation were Jack Schron, Meredith Turner, Patrick Kelly, Dale Miller, Martin Sweeney, Michael Gallagher, Pernel Jones and Scott Tuma. Yvonne Conwell, Cheryl Stephens and Sunny Simon were opposed.Justice Center Capital Projects Fund
, which was created when County Council deposited $53.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars into an account in 2022.
As for construction of the new jail – the most recent estimate places that price tag at $750 million – no funding source has yet been approved.
Schron spoke in favor of the new jail site, saying it would provide an opportunity for economic development both in Garfield Heights and in downtown Cleveland at the current jail site.
Tuma voiced support for the Garfield Heights site, saying the county is in “crisis mode” regarding conditions in the existing jail.Miller said he would much rather invest county money in mental health, education and other programs that address social ills, but that doing so wasn’t yet feasible.
“50 years from now they will say we were living in the dark ages, but we need a jail,” Miller said, voicing support for the Garfield Heights site.
“This site is better than all of the rest of them, and by a wide margin,” Miller said.
A point of contention was that a study council had authorized regarding
was not heard in committee, which Stephens, Simon and Sweeney said was common practice. As a result, the study was not made public before the meeting.
“For some reason we don’t want to hear the truth,” Simon said.
Simon advocated for considering the Kirby Road site, saying the Garfield Heights site is too large and with multiple acres taken up by retention ponds, and that it is to remote from services, including transportation.
One of Simon’s previous proposals would have required Cuyahoga County to lock in a construction funding source before finalizing the site purchase, but she abandoned the idea as council voted against it seven to four over the summer.