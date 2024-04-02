Cutting Late-Night Alcohol Sales Reduces Violent Crime in Baltimore Neighborhood, Study Finds

A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests that cutting late-night alcohol sales reduced violent crime in a Baltimore neighborhood. The study found that late-night violent crimes declined by 23% in Baltimore's Old East community after reducing the time alcohol is served by seven hours daily.

The change in alcohol serving hours had an immediate effect on violent crime, according to the researchers.

