Cutting Edge Robotics Arrive at Disneyland Resort

Cutting edge robotics are descending upon the Disneyland Resort. With new droids arriving at Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge this week — and some of the most lifelike characters ever created coming later this year to Tiana's Bayou Adventure — the Walt Disney Co. this year is elevating the wizardry that is theme park engineering.
Walt Disney Imagineering, the company's typically-secretive arm devoted to theme park development, hasn't been shy regarding the testing of bipedal droids that can hop in place, bow their heads and nudge humans like robotic pets. A trio of them, known as BDX droids, made their one-day debut at Galaxy's Edge late last year, a surprise appearance that went viral among Disney and 'Star Wars' fans. Knee-high, the 'droids in training,' as they were labeled by Imagineering, possess a wobbly cuteness. They'll be returning to Disneyland starting Friday, and appearing throughout the resort's spring 'Star Wars' promotion known as Season of the Force, which lasts through June
Disneyland Robotics Droids Theme Park Engineering Star Wars
