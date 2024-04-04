Cutting Edge Robotics Arrive at Disneyland Resort

Cutting edge robotics are descending upon the Disneyland Resort. With new droids arriving at Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge this week — and some of the most lifelike characters ever created coming later this year to Tiana's Bayou Adventure — the Walt Disney Co. this year is elevating the wizardry that is theme park engineering.

Walt Disney Imagineering, the company's typically-secretive arm devoted to theme park development, hasn't been shy regarding the testing of bipedal droids that can hop in place, bow their heads and nudge humans like robotic pets. A trio of them, known as BDX droids, made their one-day debut at Galaxy's Edge late last year, a surprise appearance that went viral among Disney and 'Star Wars' fans. Knee-high, the 'droids in training,' as they were labeled by Imagineering, possess a wobbly cuteness. They'll be returning to Disneyland starting Friday, and appearing throughout the resort's spring 'Star Wars' promotion known as Season of the Force, which lasts through June

