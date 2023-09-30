Cute Crunchyroll Anime Proves How Even Slice of Life Can Tackle Dark Subject Matter

A Centaur's Life is surprisingly dark. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The majority of A Centaur's Life, originally called Centaur's Worries by Kei Murayama, focuses on the everyday life of the eponymous centaur Hime as she learns about the...

The majority of A Centaur's Life, originally called Centaur's Worries by Kei Murayama, focuses on the everyday life of the eponymous centaur Hime as she learns about the intricacies of living in the real world with the help of her family, classmates, and their families. But as this world's version of humanity has evolved into distinct groups that include catfolk, goatfolk, angelfolk, draconids, centaurs, merfolk, and Antarcticans, the series has ample opportunity to explore how these groups treat each other and the special accommodations that society provides them to help promote diversity. A Centaur's Life does just that with a more sensitive hand than many other far more serious anime series.

