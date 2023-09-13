Customizing the Mac Menu Bar: How to Organize Your Icons

The Mac menu bar is iconic. With the Apple logo in the top-left and the text menu for the current application to the right, this feature has been at the top of the screen of every Apple computer since 1981. The last big update came 10 years later when the Cupertino company added icons to the right side. The menu bar has more-or-less looked the same ever since. But just because Apple hasn't really changed the menu bar in the last 40 years doesn't mean you can't change it now.
There are all kinds of subtle ways you can take control of how the menu bar looks and functions, starting with the order of those icons in the top-right corner. Here's how you can customize the Mac menu bar to work just the way you want. Organize your Icons It's definitely not obvious or intuitive, so it’s ok if you didn’t know that you can rearrange your menu bar icons: Just hold the Command key and drag your icons into whatever order you like. This works for every icon except three: the Control Center icon, Siri, and the cloc
