Customer shoots Chipotle employee in Michigan over guacamole argument

A trigger-happy customer in Michigan is accused of shooting a Chipotle employee near Detroit on Friday night, reportedly over an argument about guacamole. The violence unfolded at a Southfield location on Evergreen Road near Civic Center Drive just before 7 p.m. A witness told FOX 2 they were eating when they heard an argument break out between a customer and an employee.
When the employee briefly went to the back of the restaurant, the customer walked around the counter, tried to grab his food and put it in the bag, another witness told the outlet. 'Then the employee came back, and they started fighting, and then we heard a gunshot and just ran out as quickly as we could,' he said. Southfield police told Fox News Digital the employee was shot in the leg. They did not confirm FOX 2's reporting that the argument involved guacamole. A customer who captured the argument on video said the suspect 'took his time getting out' after allegedly firing the gu
