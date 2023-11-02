Curry y Thompson conducen a Warriors a victoria apretada ante Kings

Domantas Sabonis dio la ventaja a los Kings momentos antes, mediante un salto con 16 segundos por jugar, luego que Stephen Curry aportó una bandeja en un enloquecido último minuto de este duelo entre los dos equipos del norte de California Curry anotó con 33 segundos faltantes, tras una infracción de 24 segundos por parte de Sacramento, que dio a Golden State el balón para otra oportunidad, a 38,4 segundos del final. Los Warriors perdían por 99-98. A 4:02 minutos, Curry logró también un triple, antes de que un robo de Chris Paul ayudara a otra posesión que derivó en puntos. Curry anotó 21 puntos y añadió cuatro triples para elevar a 28 su total, el más alto de la NBA, en una noche en que los Kings echaron de menos a su líder anotador De'Aaron Fox, ausente por un esguince del tobillo derecho, sufrido el domingo ante los Lakers.

