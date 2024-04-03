Current Mortgage Interest Rates

The interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.125% as of April 3, which is unchanged from yesterday. Additionally, the interest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.125%, which is also unchanged from yesterday. With mortgage rates changing daily, it’s a good idea to check today’s rate before applying for a loan. It’s also important to compare different lenders’ current interest rates, terms, and fees to ensure you get the best deal. Rates last updated on April 3, 2024.

Rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary. Credible, a personal finance marketplace, has 5,000 Trustpilot reviews with an average star rating of 4.7 (out of a possible 5.0). When you take out a mortgage loan to purchase a home, you’re borrowing money from a lender. In order for that lender to make a profit and reduce risk to itself, it will charge interest on the principal — that is, the amount you borrowe

