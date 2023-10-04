Currency market: FX next week

rby. EUR/USD targets are a continuation from last weeks as 1.0575, 1.0669, 1.0834, 1.0912 and 1.1002. DXY targets easily 105.12, 105.05 and 104.92. Targets are mathematical certainties and must achieve destinations as demonstrated for the past million pips over 12 and 14 years. Trade ranges for EUR/USD and DXY are slowly expanding which means higher quality trades and profits in coming days.

