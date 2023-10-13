'Curlfriends: New In Town' reminds us that there can be positives of middle school

Middle school. For teens, tweens, and their parents, the two words can evoke heavy doses of anxiety, fear, even horror.growing up. Their bodies are changing in unexpected ways; they're shedding some of their childhood interests and styles, and trying on new ones, for better and — sometimes — for worse. Friendships form, are torn apart, recalibrate. Crushes abound.
The book follows 12-year-old Charlie Harper, beginning around her first day of middle school, which she transfers into three weeks after the year has started. Charlie has spent most of her young life abroad, moving from school to school as her family followed her father's job in the U.S. Air Force.
Enter first day of school disaster: As she is walking into her new school building for the first time, hair done up, new contact lenses in, outfit perfected, a window washer outside the building accidentally knocks his bucket of water all over Charlie, and the entire set up is ruined. In just a few minutes she is back to looking like her old self. headtopics.com
Charlie is, in turns, thrilled and confused to be taken in by this group that quickly opens up to include her in their new text chain, which Ella nicknames"since we're friends and we all have curly hair.
The one constant in Charlie's life is her love of drawing and art, and it's through art that she finally figures out how to mark her place in this new world that is middle school. It's not all exactly under her control but, as with good art, sometimes mistakes along the way end up making for the most exquisite details. headtopics.com
Tahneer Oksman is a writer, teacher, and scholar specializing in memoir as well as graphic novels and comics. She lives in Brooklyn, NY.