'Curlfriends: New In Town' reminds us that there can be positives of middle school

Middle school. For teens, tweens, and their parents, the two words can evoke heavy doses of anxiety, fear, even horror.growing up. Their bodies are changing in unexpected ways; they're shedding some of their childhood interests and styles, and trying on new ones, for better and — sometimes — for worse. Friendships form, are torn apart, recalibrate. Crushes abound.

The book follows 12-year-old Charlie Harper, beginning around her first day of middle school, which she transfers into three weeks after the year has started. Charlie has spent most of her young life abroad, moving from school to school as her family followed her father's job in the U.S. Air Force.

Enter first day of school disaster: As she is walking into her new school building for the first time, hair done up, new contact lenses in, outfit perfected, a window washer outside the building accidentally knocks his bucket of water all over Charlie, and the entire set up is ruined. In just a few minutes she is back to looking like her old self. headtopics.com

Charlie is, in turns, thrilled and confused to be taken in by this group that quickly opens up to include her in their new text chain, which Ella nicknames"since we're friends and we all have curly hair.

The one constant in Charlie's life is her love of drawing and art, and it's through art that she finally figures out how to mark her place in this new world that is middle school. It's not all exactly under her control but, as with good art, sometimes mistakes along the way end up making for the most exquisite details. headtopics.com

Tahneer Oksman is a writer, teacher, and scholar specializing in memoir as well as graphic novels and comics. She lives in Brooklyn, NY.

Read more:

NPR »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Town of Irondequoit introduces new vehiclesThe Town of Irondequoit showed off some new wheels on Tuesday as it announced two new vehicles funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

New veteran-owned shuttle service takes you from Old Town to LAX for $59There is a new veteran-owned rideshare company that addresses two of San Diego’s pet peeves: the cost of fuel and Los Angeles traffic.

WATCH LIVE: Nikki Haley answers questions at New Hampshire town hallMisty Severi is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. She has a particular interest in the United States military, European and international politics, and U.S. and European history.

Gisele Bündchen Wows in New Topless Campaign as This Jeans Brand's New AmbassadorSince announcing her split from Tom Brady late last year, it seems like Gisele Bündchen has a new glow about her. From her ultra-confident red carpet appearances, including her first solo appearance at the Met Gala in almost two decades, and her jaw-dropping fashion campaigns, she's proving she's never looked more beautiful and radiant.

New charges accuse Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey acting as foreign agent: indictmentThe superseding indictment appears to mark the first time a sitting member of Congress has ever been charged with conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.

After troubled start, New York is shaking up its legal marijuana market with new competitorsArticles and videos about After troubled start, New York is shaking up its legal marijuana market with new competitors on FOX 5 New York.