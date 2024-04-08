Curb Your Enthusiasm's Season Finale Pays Homage to Seinfeld

Obviously, David was joking. But maybe he kind of wasn’t. Throughout Curb’s 12th and last season, it was clear that David and executive producer Jeff Schaffer were setting up a cheeky redo of Seinfeld ’s conclusion—in which Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer accidentally broke a silly “Good Samaritan” law, then found themselves roped into a trial in which memorable characters from the series’s past reemerged to testify about what terrible people the sitcom’s main characters were.
The series ended with the foursome being sentenced to actual jail time; its anticlimactic final moments saw Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander repeating a trivial conversation they’d had in Seinfeld’s pilot. In Curb’s case, the broken law was slightly more meaningful: Larry was arrested in the season’s premiere episode for handing water to a woman waiting in line to vote in Atlanta, which is somehow an actual crime in the state of Georgia. Alongside detours about dating Sienna Miller and hitting Troy Kotsur with a golf ball, the season followed Larry as he bumbled into a completely avoidable trial, which finally begins in the series finale. Just like the Seinfeld crew, Larry finds himself staring down a host of Curb guest stars as they raved about the horrible things he had done over the course of the series: killing a black swan, peeing on a portrait of Jesus Christ, stealing multiple objects from multiple dead people, yadda yadda yadd
Curb Your Enthusiasm Seinfeld Season Finale Trial Guest Stars Homage
