Cup Noodles will finally be microwaveable soon

SAN DIEGO — Cup Noodles, one of the world's most popular, easy-to-make, instant noodle brands, is making a major change to its packaging. Starting next year, the company will phase out the use of styrofoam for new paper cups. For the first time ever, the iconic cups will also now be microwaveable and not require boiling water.

“While Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment and the world,” said Michael Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. “This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment.

The beloved instant noodle brand has used styrofoam packaging for its products since first introduced in 1973. Cup Noodles lovers can expect to see all of their favorite flavors in the new paper packaging when it hits shelves in early 2024. headtopics.com

In addition to the cup being made up of 40% recycled fiber, the new cups won't need a plastic wrap. The new cup will feature a sleeve also made of 100% recycled paper. Nissin Foods USA, the parent company of Cup Noodles based in California, said the cup design change now removes the use of plastic from its entire portfolio company-wide.

