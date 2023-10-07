CUNY blocking bodycam use at Manhattan school so public doesn't find out about crime on campus: sources

cunyNYC college student freed from ‘months of anguish’ in Dubai back in US: Feels ‘like a dream’Amazon shows off swanky Fifth Ave. headquarters at former home of famed retailer

The City University of New York is letting $120,000 worth of body cameras gather dust at one Manhattan school — because they don’t want the public toIn 2021, City College of New York purchased 62 body cameras, accessories, and software as part of a pilot program to improve transparency between campus security and the public, according to CCNY public safety officers and financial documents...

The acquisition followed a spate of crime around the Harlem campus at the height of the pandemic, according to campus officers. But CCNY insiders told The Post that CUNY brass likely shelved the cameras’ deployment to prevent students’ parents and the public from witnessing bloody crimes or the campus community acting poorly. headtopics.com

“A big part of why they don’t want us to have body cameras is it’ll show what’s really happening on the campuses,” one veteran CCNY officer told The Post. Body cameras purchased for public safety officers to use as part of a pilot program at City College of New York have collected dust for years.

The new cameras would “serve to provide a contemporaneous objective record of encounters, facilitate review by supervisors, foster accountability and encourage lawful and respectful interactions between the public and Public Safety,” according to a draft proposal for the program obtained by The Post. headtopics.com

Shortly after the school sent the proposal to CUNY’s central office for review, however, Andre Brown, the university system’s executive director of public safety, put the kibosh on the program, leaving the cameras to sit in boxes for years, CCNY officers said.Campus officers think the school doesn’t want to public to see the crime and violence that occurs on campus.

