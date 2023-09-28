‘Culture drivers’ are steering Maryland football toward new heights

Maryland is seeking its first 5-0 start in 22 years, and its player-driven culture of accountability is a major reason. The scene captured the player-driven culture Locksley has been forging since taking over the program five years ago and underscored why he has been unequivocal in his declaration the Terrapins (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are ready to vie for position in the...

The scene captured the player-driven culture Locksley has been forging since taking over the program five years ago and underscored why he has been unequivocal in his declaration the Terrapins (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are ready to vie for position in the upper tier of a conference in which traditional powers Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State have reigned.

The next hurdle in that ascent comes Saturday afternoon against Indiana (2-2, 0-1) at SECU Stadium, where the Terrapins will aim to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2001 and 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since they joined the conference in 2014. They're also seeking a seventh straight victory dating from last season, which would be their longest streak since 2003-04."By the time our coaches get in that locker room, some of the leaders and culture drivers of our team have already started the process of making the necessary adjustments," Locksley said.

The next hurdle in that ascent comes Saturday afternoon against Indiana (2-2, 0-1) at SECU Stadium, where the Terrapins will aim to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2001 and 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since they joined the conference in 2014. They’re also seeking a seventh straight victory dating from last season, which would be their longest streak since 2003-04.“By the time our coaches get in that locker room, some of the leaders and culture drivers of our team have already started the process of making the necessary adjustments,” Locksley said. “I mean, you hear players coaching players, and to me those are the things when I say there’s little signs, those are the signs that we’re ready to compete. I’m really proud of that part of our team. We have some culture drivers in our program. It’s almost like having coaches on the field and coaches in the locker room.”

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, among others, took steps in practice last week, both through communication and attention to crisper execution, to ensure an elevated sense of urgency for the offense in the opening minutes after Maryland had fallen behind by 14 points in the first quarter in each of the previous two games.

The Terrapins responded by scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions against Michigan State, each coming on the heels of a defensive stand. Following an interception on the Spartans' first series of the game, Maryland got a one-yard scoring throw from Tagovailoa to Sean Greeley, a senior linebacker who lined up at fullback and caught a swing pass in the end zone.The next touchdown came after the Terrapins stopped Michigan State on downs, and the third followed a fumble forced by Greeley and recovered by defensive tackle Donnell Brown.

“I think it contributes a lot,” Tagovailoa said of players holding one another accountable on and off the field. “It’s something we’ve always been trying to build around here. Coach always says being a player-led team is always the best thing. It makes it easier for him and for everybody. I think it’s just the bond we have in the locker room.”

Tagovailoa, who accounted for four touchdowns in the 31-9 win against Michigan State, has been leading by example as well almost since the day he first set foot in College Park. This season, he ranks first among Big Ten players in total offense (1,168) and passing yards (1,112) and is tied for first in passing touchdowns (eight).Behind Tagovailoa, Maryland has scored at least 31 points in its first four games of the season for the first time in program history. The Terrapins have won each of their first four games by at least 18 points for the first time since 1913. The only other Football Bowl Subdivision schools to start 4-0 with each victory by at least 18 are second-ranked Michigan and No. 7 Washington.

“I’m going to tell you right now I enjoy coaching this team that we have, or this version of our football family, because of them embracing the culture of winning and what it takes to win,” Locksley said. “Not the end result of winning but the process. We had a Monday practice, we practiced in the rain, and I can tell you a year ago, maybe two years ago, there’d be a lot of bitching and moaning about: ‘Why can’t we go in the indoor. We’ve got an indoor.’ Well, I looked around, and there was none of that. They were just doing the work, in the rain.”

The camaraderie-building during practice lately has included the first-team offense and defense taking roughly a half-dozen snaps against each other. The tactic is designed to simulate the speed of an actual game that scout team players are unable to provide.The defense has benefited so far with 11 turnovers forced, tied for second in the country and tied for first among Power Five schools. The Terrapins collected five turnovers against Michigan State, including Tarheeb Still’s interception in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter that allowed Maryland to preserve its final margin.

The senior cornerback is tied for the lead nationally in interceptions with a career-high three. Brown has two interceptions this season, and safety Beau Brade and cornerback Glen Miller each have one for the Terrapins’ bend-but-don’t-break defense that’s allowing 330 yards per game (seventh in the Big Ten).

“We want to win, but we also know we haven’t played to our best yet,” said Miller, a junior responsible for slot coverage this season after Still moved outside. “I think the fact that we see it, it’s like we’re self-led a little bit, in a way, which makes us better. We try to hold ourselves to a standard.”