Cucinelli Family Supports Scientific Research for Drug Development

On Wednesday, Cucinelli revealed that he and his family are supporting scientific research through an agreement with TES Pharma and the XGEN Venture fund with the ultimate goal to develop innovative drugs for the treatment of metabolic and oncological diseases .
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Taps Young Savoia Heir for Lauren Bag Campaign After sharing thoughts from philosopher and polymath Pythagoras and Saint Augustine, Cucinelli said he wished “to promote innovation that blends harmoniously with the fundamental values of humanism.” company, was especially involved in this project and will sit on the board of TES Pharma, to be led by CEO Luca Benatti. “Science is a noble discipline that has always accompanied the evolution of mankind, placing people at the center and turning knowledge into a fertile breeding ground for the growth of the human being in harmony with creation,” said “The fascinating research behind all scientific knowledge is the finest lesson we can draw from the history of human knowledge. I see this as consistent with the care-taking culture that has always inspired our company.” TES Pharma was founded in 2010 by internationally known scientist Roberto Pellicciari — at the time a professor at the University of Perugia, near Cucinelli’s headquarters in Solomeo. His research achievements include the discovery of obeticholic acid, a 2016 FDA-approved drug for the treatment of primary biliary cholangiti
Cucinelli TES Pharma XGEN Venture Drug Development Metabolic Diseases Oncological Diseases
