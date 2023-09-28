Cubs announcers rip Braves over 'absurd' play stoppage for Ronald Acuña Jr. after historic moment

Ronald Acuña Jr. achieved a major milestone during a game against the Cubs, but the visiting team's announcers were not happy about how the accomplishment was celebrated. Deshaies then questioned the need to remove the base during the game. "Can we get the base after the game? This is pretty absurd. I mean, it’s a hell of an accomplishment, but ...," Deshaies said.

Sciambi reiterated his frustrations with the video montage.

"Totally, but you can’t stop the game to run a highlight montage," Sciambi said. Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves waves to the crowd after a 6-5 win against the Chicago Cubs in which he recorded his 70th steal of the season at Truist Park Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta.The Cubs are fighting for their postseason lives after missing the playoffs the last two seasons.

Shortly after Acuña made it safely to second base, All-Star second baseman hit a walk-off single to give the Braves a second straight one-run win over the Cubs. The loss dropped Chicago to 82-76, and the team is tied with the Marlins for third place in the NL wild-card standings. headtopics.com

"It’s really an incredible moment," Acuña told reporters after the game through an interpreter.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Acuña becomes first 40-70 player, Albies lifts Braves over Cubs 6-5 in 10 inningsRonald Acuña Jr. established the 40-70 club, Ozzie Albies walked him off with a 10th-inning single and the Atlanta Braves dealt the Chicago Cubs another devastating setback by clinching home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs with a 6-5 victory Wednesday night.

Acuña becomes first 40-70 player, Albies lifts Braves over Cubs 6-5 in 10 inningsRonald Acuña Jr. established the 40-70 club, Ozzie Albies walked him off with a 10th-inning single and the Atlanta Braves dealt the Chicago Cubs another devastating setback.

Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. steals 70th base to create 40-70 clubRonald Acuña Jr. continued to create his own clubs on Wednesday.

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. makes MLB history with first 40-70 seasonIt’s Ronald Acuña Jr.’s world and we’re all just living in it.

MLB roundup: Ronald Acuna, Braves clinch home fieldRonald Acuna Jr. made more history on Wednesday and helped the Atlanta Braves secure home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs.

Cubs announcer Boog Sciambi defends Ronald Acuña Jr. callWith his stolen base on Wednesday, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. became the first player ever to hit 40 home runs with 70 steals in a single season.

"We’re really stopping the game to do a highlight montage?" Sciambi said during the Marquee Sports Network broadcast.

Deshaies then questioned the need to remove the base during the game.

"Can we get the base after the game? This is pretty absurd. I mean, it’s a hell of an accomplishment, but ...," Deshaies said.

Sciambi reiterated his frustrations with the video montage.

"Totally, but you can’t stop the game to run a highlight montage," Sciambi said.

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves waves to the crowd after a 6-5 win against the Chicago Cubs in which he recorded his 70th steal of the season at Truist Park Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta.The Cubs are fighting for their postseason lives after missing the playoffs the last two seasons.

Shortly after Acuña made it safely to second base, All-Star second baseman

hit a walk-off single to give the Braves a second straight one-run win over the Cubs. The loss dropped Chicago to 82-76, and the team is tied with the Marlins for third place in the NL wild-card standings.

"It’s really an incredible moment," Acuña told reporters after the game through an interpreter.

Acuña has hit 41 home runs this year. Alex Rodriguez had been the only player with 40 home runs to steal more than 46 bases in the same season. In 1998, Rodriguez had 42 home runs, 124 RBIs and 46 steals.

Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs, left, misses a tag on Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves as Acuña records his 70th steal of the season during the tenth inning at Truist Park Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta.MLB added bigger bases this season to bring more base-running excitement to the game.