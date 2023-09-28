Cubs announcers rip Braves over 'absurd' play stoppage for Ronald Acuña Jr. after historic moment

Ronald Acuña Jr. achieved a major milestone during a game against the Cubs, but the visiting team's announcers were not happy about how the accomplishment was celebrated. Deshaies then questioned the need to remove the base during the game. "Can we get the base after the game? This is pretty absurd. I mean, it’s a hell of an accomplishment, but ...," Deshaies said.
Sciambi reiterated his frustrations with the video montage.
"Totally, but you can’t stop the game to run a highlight montage," Sciambi said. Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves waves to the crowd after a 6-5 win against the Chicago Cubs in which he recorded his 70th steal of the season at Truist Park Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta.The Cubs are fighting for their postseason lives after missing the playoffs the last two seasons.
Shortly after Acuña made it safely to second base, All-Star second baseman hit a walk-off single to give the Braves a second straight one-run win over the Cubs. The loss dropped Chicago to 82-76, and the team is tied with the Marlins for third place in the NL wild-card standings. headtopics.com
"It’s really an incredible moment," Acuña told reporters after the game through an interpreter.
"We’re really stopping the game to do a highlight montage?" Sciambi said during the Marquee Sports Network broadcast.
Deshaies then questioned the need to remove the base during the game.
"Can we get the base after the game? This is pretty absurd. I mean, it’s a hell of an accomplishment, but ...," Deshaies said.
Sciambi reiterated his frustrations with the video montage.
"Totally, but you can’t stop the game to run a highlight montage," Sciambi said.
Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves waves to the crowd after a 6-5 win against the Chicago Cubs in which he recorded his 70th steal of the season at Truist Park Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta.The Cubs are fighting for their postseason lives after missing the playoffs the last two seasons.
Shortly after Acuña made it safely to second base, All-Star second baseman
hit a walk-off single to give the Braves a second straight one-run win over the Cubs. The loss dropped Chicago to 82-76, and the team is tied with the Marlins for third place in the NL wild-card standings.
"It’s really an incredible moment," Acuña told reporters after the game through an interpreter.
Acuña has hit 41 home runs this year. Alex Rodriguez had been the only player with 40 home runs to steal more than 46 bases in the same season. In 1998, Rodriguez had 42 home runs, 124 RBIs and 46 steals.
Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs, left, misses a tag on Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves as Acuña records his 70th steal of the season during the tenth inning at Truist Park Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta.MLB added bigger bases this season to bring more base-running excitement to the game.