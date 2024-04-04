CSX Completes First Shipments on New Rail Route Diverted from Key Bridge Collapse

The new CSX freight rail route moving containers diverted as a result of the Key Bridge collapse from New York to Baltimore has completed its first shipments. Containers arriving in Ports America Chesapeake Terminal will either be unloaded at site and moved by truck to local warehouses or go onto Chicago . Norfolk Southern announced Wednesday it will launch a new rail service to handle diverted freight between New York and Baltimore .
in response to the Port of Baltimore closure, the Baltimore-bound containers that were diverted to the Port of New York and New Jersey are back being unloaded in Baltimore. "We will keep this in play for the duration of the port closure," said Mark Schmidt, vice president and general manager of Ports America Chesapeake, one of the port operations of Ports America, North America's largest marine terminal operator, which is owned by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Boar
