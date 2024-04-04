CSX Completes First Shipments on New Rail Route Diverted from Key Bridge Collapse

The new CSX freight rail route moving containers diverted as a result of the Key Bridge collapse from New York to Baltimore has completed its first shipments. Containers arriving in Ports America Chesapeake Terminal will either be unloaded at site and moved by truck to local warehouses or go onto Chicago . Norfolk Southern announced Wednesday it will launch a new rail service to handle diverted freight between New York and Baltimore .

in response to the Port of Baltimore closure, the Baltimore-bound containers that were diverted to the Port of New York and New Jersey are back being unloaded in Baltimore. "We will keep this in play for the duration of the port closure," said Mark Schmidt, vice president and general manager of Ports America Chesapeake, one of the port operations of Ports America, North America's largest marine terminal operator, which is owned by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Boar

CSX Freight Rail Containers Key Bridge Collapse New York Baltimore Shipments Ports America Chesapeake Terminal Truck Chicago Norfolk Southern Port Of Baltimore Port Of New York And New Jersey Mark Schmidt Ports America Marine Terminal Operator Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship hits key bridge in BaltimoreThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Railroad CSX adding new freight route on Tuesday to avoid Port of Baltimore after bridge collapseFreight railroad CSX is starting a new route between Baltimore and New York with the bridge collapse and port closure expected to create trade issues for weeks.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Maryland bridge collapse: Francis Scott Key bridge hit by shipPatrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship hits bridge in BaltimoreThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Maryland Bridge Collapse: Rescue Underway After Francis Scott Key Bridge Hit By Cargo ShipPatrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse: Mass casualty event after ship crashes into Key BridgeThe Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed early Tuesday morning after a cargo ship rammed into one of the supports for the structure.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »