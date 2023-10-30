Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Maker– European Wrap 30 October

Ripple whale activity declines, supporting XRP price growth with bullish on-chain metrics Ripple price ralliedto the $0.55 level, after yielding 6.2% weekly gains. As the asset sustains above the $0.50 psychological barrier, its rally is supported by bullish on-chain metrics. That said, there is a possibility of a correction in XRP price, if the asset drops to support at $0.50, it could plummet lower. The downside is likely limited with bullish developments making headlines.

Lately, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been on the back foot after losing multiple crypto-related lawsuits. To pile up, the Grayscale vs.SEClawsuit has also seen a development favoring Grayscale. As a result, the next ETF decision deadline in January 2024 will be key. Crypto investors are expecting approval of spot Bitcoin ETF soon.

