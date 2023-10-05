Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Ethereum & Arbitrum — Asian Wrap 06 October

Polygon price readies for a 20% climb as MATIC pulls back to correct June 2022 cycle mes at a time when altcoins are leading the crypto market crash, but there is hope, considering prices appear fired up by speculation that October has historically been a good month for trading.

Polygon price readies for a 20% climb as MATIC pulls back to correct June 2022 cycle mes at a time when altcoins are leading the crypto market crash, but there is hope, considering prices appear fired up by speculation that October has historically been a good month for trading. Ethereum price dip extends, liquidates $10 million in long positions as exchange outflows skyrocket Ethereum (ETH) price continues on its load-shedding exercise for the fourth consecutive day, forming a dome-shape as it loses all the ground covered during the late September run, with on-chain data showing profit takers are showing no restraint. Arbitrum price declines 11% as final Security Council voting round approaches Arbitrum price moves often depend on the broader market cues; however, for the past couple of days, a major external factor has come into play. The ongoing Arbitrum Security Council Elections are preparing for the final round, which is interestingly bearing a negative impact on the altcoin.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polygon & Crypto – European Wrap 5 OctoberAs the crypto community awaits for the first spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), analyst Alex Krüger hints at a 70% likelihood of approval in Jan

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Yield, Lido & Ethereum – European Wrap 4 OctoberDeFi platform Yield Protocol has announced its closure, citing weak demand for fixed-rate borrowing. The news comes against the backdrop of mounting r

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Altcoins & Ethereum – American Wrap 04 OctoberSolana price performance YTD eclipses BTC, ETH; emerges as the largest decentralized PoS network Solana price has managed to surprise investors with a

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Axie Infinity & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 05 OctoberCardano (ADA) price is attempting a recovery rally on the higher timeframes, recording three consecutive higher highs as indicated in the chart below.

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Avalanche & Cryptos – American Wrap 05 OctoberUnited States adds total market cap of Bitcoin worth of debt in 15 days, fear of recession intensify The economic and political conditions of the Unit

Polygon (MATIC) Takes Huge Step Toward Realizing Polygon 2.0: DetailsPolygon cofounder Mihailo Bjelic took to X to herald huge step forward for blockchain