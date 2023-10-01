Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Floki Inu & Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 02 October

days, DOT has inflated by 3.3%, breaching a declining trendline and confirming the potential start of an uptrend.Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.

Binance Coin (BNB) price has been in a tight consolidation for nearly six weeks. But the range tightening could end soon, potentially allowing bulls to take over and attempt to flip multiple hurdles standing in their way. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB struggles will end after reclaiming $228Binance Coin (BNB) price has been in a tight consolidation for nearly six weeks. But the range tightening could end soon, potentially allowing bulls t

Jets vs. Chiefs: Preview, prediction, what to watch forAn inside look at Sunday night’s Jets-Chiefs NFL Week 4 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

$23,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction Changed by Analyst Benjamin CowenAnalyst Benjamin Cowen's bearish prediction for Bitcoin hitting $23,000 in September proved to be off mark

Outer Range Season 2: Renewal, Release Date Prediction & Everything We KnowOuter Range season 2 is due at Amazon Prime Video, and here's everything we know about the gritty sci-fi neo-western before the release date arrives.

Arizona State vs. California prediction: College football odds, picksBetting on ASU football certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, but I see value in backing the struggling Sun Devils this weekend.

Disney's Live-Action Bambi Remake: Confirmation, Release Date Prediction & Everything We KnowBambi is getting the live-action treatment from Disney.

days, DOT has inflated by 3.3%, breaching a declining trendline and confirming the potential start of an uptrend.

Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rally

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB struggles will end after reclaiming $228

Binance Coin (BNB) price has been in a tight consolidation for nearly six weeks. But the range tightening could end soon, potentially allowing bulls to take over and attempt to flip multiple hurdles standing in their way. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT confirms trend reversal, eyes retest of $5 after reclaiming key hurdle

Polkadot (DOT) price seems to be ending its downtrend after shedding 92.91% in the last two years from its all-time high of $55.09. In the last three days, DOT has inflated by 3.3%, breaching a declining trendline and confirming the potential start of an uptrend.

Floki Inu Price Forecast: FLOKI sets stage for 30% rally

Floki Inu (FLOKI) price has triggered a quick but explosive uptrend in the last 24 hours. The uptrend has pushed the meme coin above a key hurdle and could assist FLOKI bulls in reversing the downtrend.

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB struggles will end after reclaiming $228

Binance Coin (BNB) price has been in a tight consolidation for nearly six weeks. But the range tightening could end soon, potentially allowing bulls to take over and attempt to flip multiple hurdles standing in their way.Solana Price Forecast: SOL big picture to flip bullish soon, all eyes on $26

Solana (SOL) price seems to be undoing the bearish pressure that has kept it subdued all this time. The recent spike in buying pressure has pushed SOL to produce a higher high on the three-day chart, signaling a shift in momentum favoring bulls. Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.