Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Avalanche – American Wrap 03 October

Before Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20, the world’s first cryptocurrency network ran the most prominent Layer-2 solution – Lightning Network (LN). Over the past, the network was widely utilized for conducting faster transactions, but LN seems to be losing the amount of BTC on it at the moment.

Avalanche Network introduces Firewood upgrade amid declining on-chain activity, AVAX holders uncertain Avalanche Network will soon get an upgrade known as "Firewood," which is an efficient system for storage of Merkalized blockchain state. Ava Labs announced that Firewood is currently in the development stage and is not ready to be deployed yet.

Avalanche introduces Firewood as an efficient blockchain database system. The smart chain platform notes a decline in several key metrics like active addresses, revenue and fees generated.XRP price broke a key resistance level, with analysts anticipating a potential target of $0.66. Ripple is just above the critical level of $0.50, anticipating buying activity after a stagnant September.

