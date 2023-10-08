Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Aptos, Injective & Polygon — Asian Wrap 09 October

Aptos price braces for volatility as $23.85 million worth of APT due to flood markets in a cliff unlock tive in responding to developments in the Apto ecosystem, and this could intensify this week as community members prepare for another event on the calendar.

Riding on the back of the notion that “October has historically been a good month for trading,” the broader market is showing signs of a recovery led by Bitcoin (BTC), but investors should be cautious because this could just prove to be a bull trap in disguise.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Bull Run Speculations: Ethereum And Bitcoin Spark Two High-Potential CryptocurrenciesCrypto Blog

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Defends Cryptocurrencies, Says US Threatens Freedom of CryptoOpenAI's Sam Altman critiques US government's approach to crypto, hinting at underlying intent to dominate

60 Stories To Learn About CryptocurrenciesLearn everything you need to know about Cryptocurrencies via these 60 free HackerNoon stories.

Bull Run Speculations: Ethereum And Bitcoin Spark Two High-Potential CryptocurrenciesCrypto Blog

Aptos price braces for volatility as $23.85 million worth of APT due to flood markets in a cliff unlockAptos (APT) price has not shown any directional bias for almost 1.5 months now, juggling between a fixed market range. However, investors have been ac

Giants vs. Dolphins: Preview, prediction, what to watch forAn inside look at Sunday’s Giants-Dolphins NFL Week 5 matchup in Miami Gardens, Fla. Marquee matchup Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill vs. all the Giants CBs It takes a village to deal with Hill, becau…