Crypto was never more than a solution in search of a problem

Sam Bankman-Fried shows notes to his defense lawyer before U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan at federal court in New York City on Tuesday. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)During jury selection in the ongoing federal fraud trial of the dethroned crypto kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried, oneout loud about his lack of knowledge of cryptocurrencies, despite his son’s efforts to explain them to him.

Crypto was supposed to represent nothing less than a paradigmatic shift in the global finance industry. Its backers, led by Silicon Valley venture capitalists bent on divining their next fortunes, envisioned a new, digital form of currency that couldn’t be controlled by any government. They dreamed of a new method of stored value, like gold.

Lesser jurisdictions — from small countries such as El Salvador to large cities such as Miami — that have tried to promote themselves as burgeoning centers for crypto enthusiasts have learned the hard way that most of their citizens simply don’t want or need an alternative currency. headtopics.com

, crypto accounts for about 1 percent of global money transfers. It turns out that workers wanting to send portions of their hard-earned wages back to their home countries would prefer to use a currency they understand: the U.S. dollar.Mainstream finance companies have been experimenting with crypto, but their forays look to be mostly for show.

One of the silliest arguments about crypto’s importance — because so many smart people were shifting their careers into crypto-related projects, there must be something to it — also has been unmasked as naive. headtopics.com

As for Bankman-Fried himself, his fraud trial simultaneously has everything and little to do with cryptocurrencies. On the one hand, the empire he founded, which lasted all of three years and at its peak was valued at $32 billion, never would have existed but for the crypto craze on which it was built. And some of the allegations against him involve manipulation of esoteric digital tokens.

