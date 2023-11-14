Crypto Summit Aims to Empower Black People and Address Social Issues

Despite this, the mood in the room is cheery, like a crypto homecoming weekend. There’s a table with free T-shirts reading “Satoshi Is Black.” If the summit’s agenda is to be trusted, crypto and blockchain still have formidable power to financially liberate Black people. Also to potentially end poverty, disrupt the prison-industrial complex, mitigate environmental injustice, and supercharge political dissidence .

The music switches from soft elevator tunes to Usher, signaling that the day’s events are about to begin. Brother Sinclair Skinner, the Summit’s cofounder, enters the auditorium, and the stragglers in the room snap to order. Skinner is one of those people who’s never met a stranger in his life. He’s wearing his usual “I ♥️ Black People ” T-shirt—it’s his version of a black turtleneck. His cat-eye glasses, lenses tinted pink, are giving Clark Kent meets P-Funk Mothership. He says a few words of welcome, and we stand up to receive libations from Priest Nana Akua N. Zenzele: “Bless us abundantl





