Crypto Market Transitioning to Euphoric Bull Phase, Analyst Claims

Born in Northern Italy but mostly living abroad, Marco is a journalist and a philologue. He can speak four foreign languages, some even better than his native Italian, which he sometimes forgets. As a journalist, he has been covering international affairs, energy politics and conflicts, with a focus on Russia and the Post-Soviet Space.
The crypto market is transitioning from the “enthusiastic bull” phase to the “euphoric bull” phase, claims on-chain analyst James Check in a latest Cointelegraph interview.Popular crypto YouTubers Austin and Aaron Aarnold share their tips to take the most out of the current bull market in an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph.The emerging Bitcoin layer-2 sector will be one of the main narratives driving BTC’s price to unprecedented highs in this bull cycle, says Bitcoin OG Dan Held.The lack of selling pressure from miners will be one of the main catalysts boosting ETH's price to unprecedented highs in the current bull cycl
Crypto Market Bull Phase On-Chain Analyst Bitcoin ETH Bitcoin Layer-2 Miners Gains
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »
Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Bitcoin price falters as macroeconomic and regulatory headwinds mountBitcoin price continues to correct as macroeconomic and regulatory headwinds negatively impact the crypto market.
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »
Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »