Crypto lending invalidated by Chinese court in second landmark ruling

A second Chinese court has ruled that crypto lending is an activity outside the protection of the country’s legal system.to an Oct. 10 press release by the Nanchang People’s Court, in April 2021, an individual known as Mr. Ming lent a total of 80,000 Tether () to an individual known as Mr. Gang for stablecoin trading. The loan was to be repaid within six months. However, Mr.

In its landmark decision this week, the Nanchang People’s Court stated Mr. Ming was required to prove that Tether is a legally issued fiat currency to bring a necessary cause of action for judicial relief, citing a series of legislation. Since Mr. Ming could not do so, the court ruled that the lawsuit did not fall within the appropriate scope of civil litigation. Mr.

“There are legal risks involved in participating in virtual currency investment and trading activities. If any legal person, unincorporated organization, or natural person invests in virtual currencies and related derivatives that violate public order and good customs, the relevant civil legal actions will be invalid, and the resulting losses shall be borne by them. headtopics.com

Cryptocurrencies have been banned in China since late 2021 over environmental concerns and a lack of surveillance. In another ruling from August, the Changzhou Zhonglu People’s Court) lending agreement, ruling that the lender had no means of judicial relief due to the borrower’s default, as crypto is a prohibited activity within the country.

