Crypto Job Market Experiences Surge in Applicants and Postings

Jobseekers in crypto currently have a wealth of options as firms seek out fresh talent to help fuel their growth. Increased crypto prices and activity have resulted in a surge of applicants and postings on industry job sites. According to Shalupau, hiring in the early phase of a bull run tends to be from existing companies, which in many cases had hiring freezes when the crypto market was in a slump.

The next round of hiring comes when new companies begin to seek talent, but this growth tends to arrive deeper in the cycle. Shalupau said: “That usually happens six months in a cycle or so when there is more VC activity when people feel that it’s okay. It’s here. Crypto is here to stay — again.

