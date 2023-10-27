Crypto Isn’t Primarily Responsible For Terrorist Financing, Says US Treasury Official

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo confirmed in a speech on Friday that crypto plays a relevant, but still relatively minor role in global terrorist financing operations.
His comments bear a stark contrast to claims from a massive lineup of congresspeople earlier this month, asserting that crypto is responsible for over $130 million in Hamas terrorist funding.During his remarks about terrorist groups, sanctions, and illicit finance, Adeyomo claimed that crypto is “not the vast majority of the ways that these groups are funded.”
“The thing that we know about terrorist groups and those who look to move money illicitly is that they’re going to use any new technology to try to do that,” he “The thing that we’re going to do, though, is prevent it from becoming the way that they are funded in the future,” he continued.last year, which conceded that crypto’s use for money laundering “remains far below that of fiat currency and more traditional methods.” headtopics.com
That said, cryptocurrencies present unique attributes that may make them useful to criminals under some circumstances – including peer-to-peer transfers and irreversible transactions. Adeyomo called them an “evolution” for terrorist money laundering efforts, which started to shift away front traditional finance in 2001 as firms like PayPal and Venmo took hold. While most crypto firms still strive to comply with the law, the Treasury spokesperson said that some industry companies “wish to innovate without regard to consequences.”
“We will use every tool available to go after any person or platform that is facilitating the movement of resources for terrorists,” he added.