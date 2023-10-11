Crypto Is Still the Wild West Almost a Year After FTX Collapse

The collapse of crypto exchange FTX wiped out millions of its customers’ crypto holdings and turned its billionaire founder into a pariah nowThis copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only.

[RE-AIR] The SBF Trial: Star Witness to Testify on FTX Implosion; Crypto Donations for IsraelThe prosecution's star witness, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, is set to take the stand in Sam Bankman-Fried's trial. Hodder Law Firm Founder Sasha Hodder reacts. Ripple SVP of strategic initiatives Eric van Miltenburg weighs in on the company's plans in Singapore. CoinGlass data shows crypto traders suffered over $100 million of losses from liquidations amid Middle East turmoil. And, Endaoment CEO Robert Heeger discusses the future of charitable giving.

FTX co-founder says crypto firm's numbers were worse than they seemedGary Wang identified a $4 billion line on an accounting ledger called 'Cotton Grove Trading,' which he said consisted entirely of the exchange's utility token, FTT

Crypto Update | Israel War Prompts Crypto Aid Funds, Bitcoin Doesn’t Budge to Latest Macro FactorsNoelle Acheson is the former head of research at CoinDesk and Genesis Trading. This article is excerpted from her Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, which focuses on the overlap between the shifting crypto and macro landscapes. These opinions are hers, and nothing she writes should be taken as investment advice.

Arzdigital Crypto App Exceeds Two Million Downloads Amid Crypto Boom in IranArzdigital, major Iranian crypto tracking application, smashes through critical adoption milestone

FTX fraud trial of Sam Bankman-FriedThe trial over the Sam Bankman-Fried and the collapse of crypto trading firm FTX that erased $1 billion in customer funds resumes Tuesday with a host of new witnesses expected to take the stand, including his former girlfriend Caroline Ellison. FOX Business is providing real-time updates from the courtroom.

FTX co-founder Wang discusses plea deal, knowledge of financial concepts at SBF trialIn his final day of testimony in the trial for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX co-founder described making a plea deal with the government.