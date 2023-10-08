Crypto exchange Upbit was targeted by hackers 159K times in H1: Report

The figure is more than double recorded in the first half of 2022 and a massive 1800% increase from the same period in 2020, according to the operating firm.South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit has been targeted by hackers on more than 159,000 occasions in the first half of 2023, according to its operating firm.

Upbit is one of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges with 24 hour trading volume of around $1.2 billion, according to CoinGecko. Other major exchanges include Bithumb, Coinone and Gopax. To counter the rise in security breach attempts, Dunamu said Upbit increased the proportion of funds it holds in cold wallets to 70% to strengthen security. Upbit also upped its security measures for funds held in hot wallets.

Hot wallets tend to be hacked more often than cold wallets because the private keys are stored online as opposed to a cold wallet where they’re stored on external hard drives and USBs."After the hacking incident in 2019, we took various measures to prevent recurrence, such as distributing hot wallets and operating them, and to date, not a single cyber breach has occurred. headtopics.com

“The role of the Ministry of Science and ICT in managing and supervising them is ambiguous,” Seong-jung added.CoinEx suffered a $70 million hack in September after one of the firm’s private keys was compromised. The firm stated that affected users will be compensated for any lost funds.

