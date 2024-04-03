Crypto Analyst Remains Bullish on Bitcoin, Predicts $100,000 Milestone

In the face of recent bearish pressure, prominent crypto analyst Jelle remains bullish on Bitcoin (BTC), forecasting that the crypto is well-positioned to reach the significant milestone of $100,000. In a recent tweet, Jelle that bears were doing their best to convince people otherwise, but he believed that BTC was well on its way to $100,000.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin & Bitcoin Cash Among Top Crypto Gainers as Crypto Prices Pump: What About Green Bitcoin?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Crypto Markets Add $100 Billion Daily as Bitcoin (BTC) Heads Toward $72K (Market Watch)Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

$100 Billion Boom in Bitcoin ETFs and Crypto Investments RecordedDigital asset realm celebrates historic milestone as Bitcoin ETFs and crypto investments surge past monumental $100 billion mark

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Amazon Spring Sale shaves $100 off the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II; save $100 on one nowAmazon Spring Sale brings you the Bose SoundLink Revovle+ II at 30% off! Don't miss out on this top-notch offer and grab one while you can.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $100 on College Basketball, Get $100 10X BackNo Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code is needed to get up to $1000 bonus bets back from Fanatics. Just sign up and bet $100! You can earn 10x that amount back in bonus bets over 10 days.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Binance Passes Epic $100 Billion Mark in User FundsBinance, largest global crypto exchange, celebrates historic milestone as it eclipses $100 billion in user holdings

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »