Crypto Analyst Predicts Bitcoin to Reach $175,000 Next Year

The latest bull market in the cryptocurrency industry seems to be underway, given that BTC has already charted a new all-time high, and the total market capitalization is close to its highest figure. Moreover, the fourth halving is anticipated to take place in about two weeks, and history shows that the event tends to serve as a catalyst for future price increases not only for BTC but for many assets as well.
As such, it’s no wonder that numerous crypto analysts have outlined impressive price predictions for Bitcoin and numerous altcoins. The latest to do so is the content creator with over 250,000 followers – JakeGagain.As his tweet shows, he expects BTC to soar to $175,000 next year. This prediction is somewhat similar to several others, which were made by prominent entities like. In both cases, the price target was set to $150,000, but it was for this year, so $175,000 in 2025 won’t seem that far-fetched. Dogecoin’s situation is quite interesting as well
