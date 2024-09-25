Cruz: Hezbollah Has Turned Lebanon Into 'Military Terrorist Base,' Demands Biden Stand With Israel

Hezbollah has transformed large parts of Lebanon into a “military terrorist base,” according to Sen.

Emphasizing the risks posed by Hezbollah’s strategy, Cruz accused Hezbollah of using human shields to provoke international condemnation of Israel while criticizing the Biden-Harris administration for its role in the resulting pressure.

“The Israeli government has the right and obligation to respond and protect the Israeli people,” he insisted. Israel has been engaged in ongoing clashes with Hezbollah after the group launched attacks following Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israeli civilians, which left nearly 1,200 dead and more than 240 hostages taken.

